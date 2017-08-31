Two new college courses being run in Caherciveen outreach campus

Two new college courses are being run this autumn in the Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation in Caherciveen.

Kerry County Council and University College Cork are offering the study programmes; a Certificate in Mental Health in the Community, and a Diploma in Environmental Science and Social Policy.

The new courses represent the latest phase in the Skellig CRI programme, which is developing an outreach campus for higher education, research and entrepreneurship based in south Kerry.

Manager of the centre, Belinda Gascoigne says the new courses provide the opportunity to learn and study locally, while receiving the benefits of an internationally renowned university, UCC.

More information is available from 087 3751062 or [email protected]