Two motorists in Kerry caught well above speed limit on Operation Slow Down Day

Two motorists in Kerry have been caught well above the speed limit on Operation Slow Down Day.

One was detected doing 132km/h in a 100km/h zone at Minish, Killarney; another was caught at 78km/h in a 60km/h zone on the R563 in Faha.

The aim of Slow Down day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits, and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.





It started 7am and continues until 7am tomorrow, and Inspector Tony Sugrue, who has responsibility for the Roads Policing Unit in Kerry, says gardaí will be out in force.

Inspector Tony Sugrue is also reminding motorists that the N23 Castleisland Farranfore road closed yesterday, and will remain shut until August.

He says those who would ordinarily travel that way should allow an extra 30 minutes for the diversion.