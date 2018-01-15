Two men sentenced in relation to Waterville Post office robbery

Two men involved in the armed robbery of Waterville Post Office on August 3rd 2016 have received sentences totalling 10 years at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

39 year old Marcus O Rourke with an address at Rathanane, Kilcummin and 33 year old Brian O Sullivan of Coolies, Muckross were also sentenced in relation to a number of other charges including the sale and supply of drugs.

Although both men originally pleaded not guilty – two days into their trial in February of last year they changed their pleas to guilty on all 4 charges they faced in relation to the raid.

These included the robbery at Waterville Post Office, the possession of a firearm or imitation firearm, endangerment involving the ramming of a garda car injuring two gardai, and criminal damage to the garda car.

Judge Tom O Donnell recapped on the evidence given in court which involved the two men entering the Waterville Post Office, threatening Post Mistress Lisa O Reilly Foran and taking a sum of cash.

A garda chase ensued through south and mid Kerry which resulted in injury to two Gardai and the arrest of the two accused. Neither the cash taken or the firearm were recovered.

The court heard details of earlier criminal charges involving Mr O Sullivan including the sale or supply of drugs, and criminal damage, and the sale and supply of drugs in Mr O Rourkes case.

Both men were on bail at the time of the Waterville robbery, and were described as chronic drug users.

Judge Tom O Donnell took into mitigation their guilty pleas, written letters of apology, and the fact that both men have been engaging in rehabilitation services while in prison are now certified as drug free.

He sentenced both men to 9 years on the Post Office robbery charge, with 5 year sentences for other related charges to run concurrently.

He also sentenced them to 3 year sentences on the drug offences to run consecutively to the Post Office sentence, but suspended the final two years for both men on the condition they remain under the supervision of probation services for the two years without incident.

The resulting sentence of 10 years in both cases is to be backdated to take time already served into consideration.