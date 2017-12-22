Two men remanded in custody for quad bike theft

Two Eastern European men have been remanded in custody after they were charged following a garda investigation into the activities of a gang stealing quad bikes in Kerry and other parts of Munster for export and sale abroad.

Polish national Maciej Kanai (37) of No Fixed Abode and Ukrainian national, Mykola Lastovetskyy (55) were both brought before Midleton District Court following their arrest by gardai in Charleville in North Cork on Tuesday.

Mr Kanai was charged with a single count of handling stolen property, namely a quad bike at an address in Charleville, Co Cork on December 19th contrary to Section 17 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Mr Lastovetskyy with an address at Coarliss, Charleville was also charged with handling the stolen quad in Charleville on the same date as well as two other charges of burglary and unlawful taking of the quad bike at Clonroosk, Feenagh, Co Limerick on December 18th.

Insp Tony O’Sullivan told Midleton District Court that gardai were objecting to bail for both accused and solicitors for both men said that their clients were not making any bail application at the moment but were reserving their position.

Judge Brian Sheridan remanded both accused in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court.