Two men plead guilty to assaulting man in Tralee causing him harm

Two men have pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a man at a house in Tralee over two years ago.

The case has been adjourned until next year for sentencing.

28-year-old Tadeusz Janusz and 22-year-old Adam Nocen, both with addresses at 61 Killeen Woods, Tralee appeared before Judge Tom O’Donnell at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

They pleaded guilty to assaulting Richard Hurley causing him harm at Elrond House, Upper Rock Street, Tralee on June 10th 2015.

They also admitted entering the property as a trespasser and producing an iron bar.

43-year-old David Horan of 30 Cois Coille, Tralee entered guilty pleas on three counts including committing an act to impede the arrest of Mr Nocen and Mr Janusz while knowing or believing them to be guilty of burglary or another arrestable offence at Upper Rock Street on June 10th 2015.

Mr Horan also admitted to two counts of possession of amphetamine on June 18th 2015 at Cois Coille and Tralee Garda Station.

All three men will be sentenced on January 15th next.