Two men living in Killarney placed under the care of probation service

Two men who work in the hotel industry in Killarney have been placed under the care of the probation service.

50-year-old Abul Munsur of Lartigue Court, Chapel Lane, Killarney and 47-year-old Bakul Rahman of Cahernane Meadows, Killarney, both pleaded guilty to affray at a recent sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.

Additionally, Mr Munsur pleaded guilty to assault, while Mr Rahman pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, and the production of a weapon.

On August 29th, 2016, the Bangladeshi men became embroiled in a fight on High Street, Killarney.

In evidence, Sergeant Leo Randles said the incident was caused by a gambling debt, which was claimed to be outstanding between the men.

Mr Rahman, who had earlier departed from the co-accused’s company, returned with a friend and bearing a knife.

He subsequently slashed Mr Munsur in the face, an injury which required plastic surgery.

Defence Barrister Katie O’Connell said both men have been friends for 20 years and have excellent employment histories in the Killarney hotel industry.

Judge Tom O’Donnell stressed the seriousness of the incident; however, given a number of mitigating factors, he applied the Probation Act in respect of the case for a period of 12 months.