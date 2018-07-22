Two men who hit a Tralee man over the head with metal bar given suspended sentences

Two men who hit a Tralee man over the head with a metal bar have been given suspended sentences.

22-year-old Adam Nocen and 38-year-old Tadeusz Janusz, both of 16 Killeen Woods, Tralee, had pleaded guilty to entering a property on Upper Rock Street, Tralee, on the 10th June 2015.

Detective Garda Joe Ryan told Tralee Circuit Court that, on the date in question, the owner of the building was staying in the property due to reports of anti-social behaviour.





The court heard Mr Nocen and Mr Janusz kicked in the front door of the property and were looking for someone named ‘Peter’.

When the victim asked them to leave, they refused.

The victim, who is in his fifties, then tried to physically get them out of the building; the men hit him on the head three times with the metal handle of a dumbbell weight.

The victim managed to take the bar from the men and subsequently chased them from the property.

The following morning, he attended University Hospital Kerry and received a number of stitches.

Both Mr Nocen and Mr Janusz, who are Polish nationals, received two-and-a-half year suspended sentences from Judge Tom O’Donnell in Tralee Circuit Court.