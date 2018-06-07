Two men found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee

Two men have been found guilty of knowingly making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee.

Adewale Obadina of 24 Muing Estate, Tralee and Frederick Duyuile of 64 Derrylea claimed they were involved in a two-car collision on Racecourse Road on the 11 January 2016.

50-year-old Mr Obadina and 55-year-old Mr Duyuile, who are both from Nigeria, claimed they were in a Hyundai Santa Fe which was struck from behind.





In evidence, Tralee District Court heard Siobhan O’Dowd was driving the car immediately behind the men when they stopped at the Clash Road Junction on Racecourse Road.

She said a front-seat passenger got out of the vehicle ahead of her, approached her window and claimed she had rear-ended their car, causing the driver of the Santa Fe to suffer injuries.

The men called an ambulance, while Ms O’Dowd called the gardaí.

Garda James O’Brien, a forensic collision investigator, said there was no evidence of any damage to the accused’s car, and there was no dislocation or damage to the bumper or to the tow bar.

The car belonging to Ms O’Dowd was not forensically examined by gardaí.

Passing judgement, Judge David Waters said he had “not a shred of doubt that there was no accident” and he had no doubt Mr Obadina and Mr Duyuile were making a false report.

He added he was not impressed by the evidence to back up their claim.

Judge Waters found the men guilty and adjourned both cases until June 13th, when he will finalise sentencing.