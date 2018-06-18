Two men fined for making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee

Two men have been fined for making a false report of a road traffic collision in Tralee.

Adewale Obadina of 24 Muing Estate, Tralee and Frederick Duyuile of 64 Derrylea, Tralee claimed they were involved in a two-car collision on Racecourse Road, Tralee on the 11 January 2016.

50-year-old Mr Obadina and 55-year-old Mr Duyuile, who are both from Nigeria, claimed they were in a Hyundai Santa Fe which was struck from behind on Racecourse Road.





The driver immediately behind the men said a front-seat passenger got out of the vehicle ahead of her, approached her window and claimed she had rear-ended their car.

The men called an ambulance, while the woman called the gardaí.

A garda forensic collision investigator had said there was no evidence of any damage to the accused’s car, and there was no dislocation or damage to the bumper or to the tow bar.

Passing judgement last week, Judge David Waters said he had “not a shred of doubt that there was no accident” and he had no doubt Mr Obadina and Mr Duyuile were making a false report.

Judge Waters fined both men €400 and recorded a conviction for making a false report.