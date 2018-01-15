Two men in custody in connection with serious assault in Castleisland

A second man has been arrested following a serious assault in Castleisland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Neighbours discovered a badly-injured man lying in the street at St Stephen’s Park at around 5.30am.

The injured man remains in critical condition at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí confirmed a second man was arrested this morning in relation to the incident.

The man, in his 20s, is being detained at Tralee Garda Station.

A 19-year-old man arrested yesterday remains in custody under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act where he can be held for an initial period of 24 hours.

The victim of assault, who is in his twenties, was initially taken to University Hospital Kerry before being transferred to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St. Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.