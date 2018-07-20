Two men convicted for their part in Castleisland assault

Two men have been convicted for their part in a Castleisland assault.

Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland, was found guilty of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm, following an assault in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

He was also found guilty of during the course of a fight or dispute, producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury.





A co-accused, Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, was found guilty of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from the same incident.

Shortly after 5:30am on January 14th, the accused men were walking through St Stephen’s Park in Castleisland, when they became involved in an altercation with the victim.

20-year-old Mr Keane-Broderick was carrying a baseball bat at the time.

During the course of the trial, the court heard Mr Lane used the bat to knock a golf club from the victim’s possession, before hitting him over the head a number of times.

The victim suffered multiple brain injuries as a result of the assault, and was unable to give evidence to the court.

The joint trial of Mr Lane and Mr Keane-Broderick heard from 33 witnesses, lasted for 14 days and was in its fourth week.

The jury of six men and six women took just over five hours to deliberate, before finding Mr Lane guilty on both counts and Mr Keane-Broderick guilty on a single count.

The jury’s decision was unanimous.

24-year-old Mr Lane remains in custody, while Mr Keane-Broderick was remanded on continuing bail, with sentencing set for November of this year.