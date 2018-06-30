Two men charged with burglaries across North Kerry and West Limerick remanded in custody

Two men charged with a spate of burglaries across North Kerry and West Limerick have been remanded in custody.

Patrick Roche, aged 43, of 27 Woodview, Tralee, and 25-year-old Martin O’Sullivan with addresses at 12b Market St, Tralee and Athea, Co Limerick are both charged with 11 counts of burglary between the 31st of May and 2nd of June.

The alleged incidents occurred at Stack’s Butchers, Moyvane; Mullane’s Garage, Collins’ Bar, the GAA pitch, and two houses in Athea; the Athea United Clubhouse; a lifeguard’s hut in Glin; and Broderick’s Shop and Kathleen’s Food Store in Abbeyfeale.





They’re also charged with an attempted break-in at Carey’s Electrical Rewinds, Listowel.

In Tralee District Court, the pair were remanded to reappear again on the 11th July as the court awaits DPP directions.