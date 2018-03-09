Two men arrested after €60,000 worth of cannabis seized in Tralee

Two men have been arrested after herbal cannabis worth of €60,000 was found in Tralee.

It was seized by Revenue when a number of residential addresses were searched today.

Three kilos of herbal cannabis were found when a number of residential premises in Tralee were searched this morning, as part of an ongoing investigation into drug importations in the town.

It was an intelligence-led operation conducted jointly by Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and the Tralee Garda Drugs Unit.

The illegal drugs originated in Thailand and were concealed in household linen.

Gardaí arrested two men, aged 43 years and 27 years; they were brought to Tralee Garda Station for questioning and are being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

Revenue say if businesses or members of the public have any information about drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.