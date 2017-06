Two men have appeared in court charged with breaching the Public Order Act in Killorglin.

29-year-old Cian O’Connor of 21 Knocklyon Valley, Killorglin and 24-year-old Daniel Fossett of An Tuairin Linn, Milltown were both arrested in the early hours of Monday morning at Iveragh Road, Killorglin.

The court heard both men were in breach of bail and curfew conditions at the time of their arrest.

They were remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court next Wednesday.