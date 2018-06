Two Kerry students have won awards in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

16-year-old Jonathan O’Keeffe from St Brendan’s College, Killarney was presented with a Special Merit Award.

Another Special Merit Award winner was 9-year-old Jamie O’Loingsigh from Scoil Naomh Eoin Baiste, Lispole.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is now in its 64th year.