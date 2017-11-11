Two Kerry stores in running for national Retail Excellence Awards, hosted tonight in Killarney

Two Kerry stores will tonight compete for top honours at the 20th annual Retail Excellence Awards.

Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee and Vodafone, Killarney are competing at Ireland’s largest retail representative annual awards, which will be held at the Malton Hotel, Killarney.

The Irish Retail Excellence Annual Awards were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry.

They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland.

It is expected 600 retailers will converge on Killarney.

A total of nine main awards will be presented at tonight’s event in categories varying from Store of the Year, Website of the Year, Supplier of the Year with the 3rd ever Lifetime Achievement Award also being presented.

Further awards will be given out for a number of sectoral winners.