Two Kerry seafood companies awarded grants

Two Kerry seafood companies have been awarded grants totalling €175,000.

Brian McCarthy and Daniel O’ Mahoney Partnership, Ardcost Oysters have been awarded €166,000 (166,066) for the construction of an oyster handling facility.

Almost €10,000 (9,746) has been awarded to Teahan Partners to increase capacity on their oyster farm.





The funding comes under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme, which has already committed €4 million of national investment into the seafood sector.

The investment has been welcomed by Minister for State Brendan Griffin.