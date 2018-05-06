Two Kerry schools win top awards at Student Enterprise Programme national final

Two Kerry projects have won top awards at the Student Enterprise Programme national final in Croke Park.

Complete Caman of Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland came first in the Junior Category; they also won the Junior IP Award.

Generation STEM from Killorglin Community College won the Most Interactive Business on social Media.

Starting every September, students research, set up, and run their own businesses with the help of their teachers and supports from their Local Enterprise Office.

Over 23,000 students from 480 secondary schools take part in the Student Enterprise Programme every year.

: