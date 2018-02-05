Two Kerry schools are set to participate in a new Intel-supported Coding in Action initiative.

Killorglin Community College and Tarbert Comprehensive School are among 50 post primary schools, which are currently participating in ‘Junior Cycle Coding in Action’, a collaborative initiative between Intel Ireland and Lero.

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton recently announced Computer Science will become a leaving certificate subject in September 2018.

Many students are already engaging in coding as part of their Junior Cycle programme and this number looks set to rise further in the coming years.