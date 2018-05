Two Kerry schools have been approved under a national works schemes.

Two Mile Community National School, Killarney, has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme for refurbishment works.

Scoil Mhicil, Dungeagan, Ballinskelligs has been approved under the Emergency Works Scheme for roof works.





The contracts for the works will soon go to tender, according to Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.