Two Kerry retailers in Ireland’s Top 30 Stores

Two Kerry retailers have been named in Ireland’s Top 30 Stores.

Garvey’s Supervalu, Tralee and Vodafone Killarney are the Kerry stores to make the list.

The competition is organised by Retail Excellence, the largest retail industry representative organisation in Ireland.

The Top 30 stores will now be tested with a financial audit and an onsite visit from Retail Excellence and their UK consultant partners, Echochamber.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on the 11th of November in the Malton Hotel, Killarney.