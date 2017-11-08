Two Kerry retailers competing to be named National Store of the Year

Two Kerry retailers are competing to be named National Store of the Year.

Garvey’s Supervalu, Tralee and Vodafone Killarney are the only Kerry finalists for the title which comprises retailers around the country within the Irish retail industry.

Retail Excellence, the largest retail industry representative organisation in Ireland, will announce the National Store of the Year winner at a banquet on Saturday, November 11th in the Malton Hotel, Killarney.

The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.