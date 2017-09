Two Kerry pubs have been announced as regional winners at the Irish Pub Awards.

The South Pole Inn in Annascaul won the Best Tourist Pub and

William Murphy, Murphy’s Bar, Boolteens won Pub Personality of the Year.

They will now go forward to the National Awards Ceremony on 8th November.

The Irish Pub Awards are jointly presented by Vintners Federation of Ireland and Licenced Vintners Association.