Two Kerry people are among the new board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Chief Whip and Minister of State with responsibility for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh made the announcement.

Kerry County Councillor Séamus Cosaí Mac Gearailt and Debra Ní Shúilleabháin from Dromid have been named among the 12 members of the board.

The board will again be chaired by Director of the Languages Centre at Maynooth University Anna Ní Ghallachair.