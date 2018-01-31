Two Kerry musicians among Bonn Óir Seán Ó Ríada finalists

Two Kerry musicians will be among those competing for one of the greatest accolades in traditional Irish music, Bonn Óir Seán Ó Riada.

Micheál O’Shea from Castlemaine started playing the accordion aged nine and has been influenced by players such as Radio Kerry’s Danny O’Mahony.

Donagh McElligott from Lixnaw studied concertina under Maura Walsh and is a member of the National Folk Orchestra.

Sixteen of the country’s top trad musicians will compete in the final in the Rochestown Park Hotel this Friday.