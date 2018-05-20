Two Kerry musical societies receive numerous nominations for 2018 AIMS awards

Two Kerry musical societies have picked up nominations for this year’s Association of Irish Musical Societies Awards.

Tralee Musical Society and Killarney Musical Society received nominations today at an event in New Ross.

For its production of All Shook Up Tralee Musical Society received a nomination for Best Stage Management.





Also, for its production of Children of Eden it received nominations for Best Visual, Best Chorus, and Best Director.

While Killarney Musical Society received nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, and Best Actress.

The award winners will be announced on Saturday the 16th June in the INEC, Killarney.