Kerry heroes honoured at the Irish Water Safety Annual Awards

Two Kerry men are among those being honoured for saving lives at the Irish Water Safety National Annual Awards.

Edward and Cathal Moore are being honoured for their rescue of a man at Smerwick Harbour earlier this year, while Limerick man Alan O’Donnell will be honoured for assisting three people on Ballybunion Beach.

On the 4th of July, Edward and Cathal Moore were returning to shore after a day’s fishing when they found a man floating unconscious in the water beside a kayak.

The West Kerry men hauled him on board their own boat, began CPR and alerted emergency services.

The man has since made a full recovery.

Elsewhere, Limerick man Alan O’Donnell came to the assistance of two young girls and their father on Ballybunion Beach in July.

The off-duty Garda noticed all three were in difficulty at the time, having been caught up in a rip current.

Mr O’Donnell brought them ashore individually, and all have made a full recovery since.

30 people will be awarded the SEIKO Just In Time Award this afternoon at the Irish Water Safety’s National Annual Awards Ceremony in Dublin.