Two Kerry locations among speed checks for National Slow Down Day

It’s National Slow Down Day, and motorists are warned of extra speed checks right across the country.

123 people have died on our roads so far this year, and Gardai want drivers to slow down.

Gardaí have released some of the locations they’re targeting today, including two in Kerry – the R551 at Blackparks, Ballybunnion, and the R561 at Kilnanare, Firies.

Last Friday, Gardai caught 241 cars speeding.

Garda Derek Cloughley says one such car was speeding in Thomastown in Galway, in a particularly vulnerable area;