Two Kerry groups recognised at Pride of Place Awards

Kerry communities were among those recognised at the 15th annual Pride of Place Awards in Donegal over the weekend.

The awards highlight the work of community organisations that have made an outstanding contribution to supporting and strengthening their local community.

800 people attended the annual Pride of Place Gala Awards night in Letterkenny on Saturday, to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by groups and communities.

The event has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Popular tourist destination Glenbeigh in Mid-Kerry is the runner up in Category one, for villages with a population of less that 300 people.

Kerry social Farming Project also took the runner up spot in category eight, the community Reaching Out Initiative.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Sheahan, attended the awards ceremony and described the achievement as ‘…a wonderful testament to the extraordinary voluntary work being done by both groups’ that shows the ‘strength of our communities and community sector in Kerry.’