Two Kerry Crews To Take Part In Donegal Rally

By Ivan Hurley

TWO Kerry crews will make the long journey to Letterkenny for this weekend’s Donegal International Rally, Round 4 of the Irish Tarmac Championship.

Robert Duggan and Ger Conway will be looking to challenge the championship leaders in their Fiesta R5 and some wouldn’t be surprised if the Killarney crew made inroads on the leaderboard this weekend. Kevin O Donoghue is also making the 7 hour journey north with his BMW M3 where he will be hoping for a strong result in the National section of the rally (Class 14).

The third weekend in June is an unmissable one for motorsport fans on the Emerald Isle. The Donegal event is the rally every competitor wants to win while tens of thousands of rally followers will flock to Letterkenny to watch Ireland's only 3-day International Rally.





Donegal native Manus Kelly is attempting to win his third Donegal International in a row in his Subaru Impreza WRC. Manus drove fantastically at our own Rally of the Lakes last month and travelled back to Letterkenny with the winner’s trophy. He may face a trickier test in Donegal with other favourites such as Gary Jennings, Donagh Kelly and Declan Boyle battling it out in their WRC spec machines. Derek McGarrity and Darren Gass, both from Northern Ireland can also not be overlooked for a big challenge over the tarmac stages.

Fans of the Irish Tarmac Championship will have to wait till car number 7 to see the R5 cars tackle the 20 stages that lye in wait. Last year Sam Moffett took home full championship points in his R5 Fiesta and will be hoping for a similar result this year. His brother Josh makes up the second half of the Combilift Rally Team and as previous rounds have proved, these two brothers will be rivals on the stages and leave their friendship in the service park. Dublin man Robert Barrable, who finished runner up to Kelly in Killarney, should also be setting a fast pace over the stages which kick off Friday afternoon. His second place finish at the Rally of the Lakes was enough to earn full championship points and sits just one point behind Josh Moffett in the standings heading into this weekend. Desi Henry is also nicely set up in fifth place heading into the rally having shocked many by finishing a fantastic 3rd in the fast Sunday loops around Killarney.

The action kicks off on Friday afternoon after a ceremonial start in Letterkenny with a loop of 3 stages ran twice. Saturday sees 8 stages been ran, again 4 stages ran twice in the day. The famous Knockalla stage, known by many as possibly the most famous stage in Ireland runs on Saturday. A windy coastal loop where spectators gather in their thousands to watch the world famous hairpin bends. The Rally moves further north of Letterkenny on Sunday where the crews will battle the remaining 6 of the 20 stages with both man and machine exhausted after a gruelling weekend.

The weather is tipped to be a bit cooler then what we have been getting over the last number of weeks, but an odd shower of rain could throw a spanner in the works.

Safe travelling to all spectators heading to Donegal this weekend and remember, Keep The Race In Its Place. Follow the drivers lead, stick within the speed limits between stages and always wear your seatbelt.