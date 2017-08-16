Two Kerry companies prosecuted for not complying with employment rights legislation

Two Kerry companies have been prosecuted so far this year for not complying with employment rights legislation.

That’s according to figures from the Workplace Relations Commission up until the 30th of June.

A total of 24 inspections have been carried out in Kerry this year.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) is an independent, statutory body, and its staff carry out inspections of employer records to determine compliance with employment rights legislation.

The inspections arise in response to complaints, as part of compliance campaigns, or are routine to act as a control measure.

A total of 24 businesses in Kerry were inspected from the start of January up until the 30th of June this year.

Two of these companies have been prosecuted for not complying with employment rights legislation.

Last year there were 96 inspections in Kerry but no prosecutions, and in 2015 there were 51 inspections and one prosecution.

Nationally 2,671 inspections have been carried out this year, 60 of those have been prosecuted.

The details were revealed by Minister for Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald, while responding to a Dáil question from Limerick Fianna Fáil TD, Niall Collins.