Two Kerry businesses among the winners in Georgina Campbell awards for 2018

Two Kerry businesses have been named among the main winners in this year’s Georgina Campbell Awards.

QC’s Townhouse and Seafood Restaurant in Cahersiveen won the ‘Outstanding Guest Experience’ accolade, while The Boathouse Bistro at Dromquinna Manor in Kenmare was named ‘Atmospheric Restaurant of the Year’.

The judges describe the owners of QC’s, Andrew and Kate Cooke, as ‘an intrepid couple whose hands-on involvement makes this a special place to visit’.

The Boathouse Bistro is praised in its citation for having food ‘as delicious as it is stylishly presented’.

The prestigious Georgina Campbell awards are Ireland’s longest-running food and hospitality awards, and recognise excellence in Ireland’s hospitality industry.

Kate Cooke says it’s great to see Kerry businesses rising to the top against stiff competition: