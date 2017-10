Two Kerry boxers were winners in the finals of the International Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan this afternoon.

In the Senior B – 81kg category Anthony Walsh Sliabh Luachra BC. stopped Conor Gallagher St Michaels BC. Dublin in the second round.

In the Senior B – 91kg category Kevin Cronin Cashen Vale BC. beat Shane Dwane Dungarvan BC. Unanimous decision.

This is the fifth year of the event, and had over 200 Male/Female boxers from 15 Nations competing.