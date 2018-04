Two Kerry B&Bs are in the running to be named the best in the country.

Imeall Na Mara owned and run by Philomena and Michael Brosnan in Dingle and Taobh Coille owned and run by Agnes O’Sullivan in Kells have been shortlisted for B&B of the Year 2018.

The awards are organised by B&B Ireland and a winner will be selected by an independent expert from Customer Service Excellence Ireland.

Visitor numbers to B&Bs around the country increased by 18% in 2017.