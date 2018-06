Two Kerry athletes are taking part in the 10th European Transplant & Dialysis Sports Championships in Sardinia, which get underway today.

Kidney transplant recipients – Stephen Byrne from Tralee and Emma O’Sullivan, who works in Listowel, are part of the 24 strong – Transplant Team Ireland.

Over 25 countries and 470 participants are expected to participate in the Championships.





Tralee man, Stephen Byrne, said the Championships are very competitive but also fun..