Only two households in Kerry avail of lead pipe replacement grant aid

Only two households in Kerry availed of lead pipe replacement grant aid last year.

Kerry County Council revealed the information during yesterday’s briefing with Irish Water, on the €5 million investment in water network upgrades due to be undertaken in the Tralee Town Area this year.

The national utility, in partnership with Kerry County Council, will undertake works as part of Irish Water’s Capital Investment Programme 2017-2021.

During the briefing, Kerry County Council’s Director of Services, John Breen, highlighted the poor uptake of water-related grants in the county.

For example, last year, only two households in the county applied for a grant to replace internal lead pipes.

As part of the process, a household can get a local authority grant to help replace drinking water lead pipes within the boundaries of a property.

The grant is available whether or not householders are customers of Irish Water.

Those with an income of up to €50,000 can get a grant of €4,000, while those earning up to €75,000 can obtain a grant of €2,500.

All applications for the replacing of internal lead pipes should be made to Kerry County Council.