Two-and-a-half acre Killarney site sells for €1.5 million

A two-and-a-half-acre site in Killarney has sold for 1.5 million euro.

The site at Ballycasheen, borders the N22 Killarney Cork Road and the Ballycasheen road.

The site is zoned ‘Killarney Gateways’ in the Killarney Town Development Plan which means at least 25% of its use must be residential.

However, it is also open to commercial use.

Bidding began at €960,000; 62 bids were made by 3 bidders at the auction.

REA Coyne and Culloty Auctioneers said it is the first significant property to come on the market in Killarney in over two years.