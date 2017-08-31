Two-and-a-half acre greenfield site to under the hammer in Killarney

A two-and-a-half-acre site in Killarney is to go under the hammer next month with a one million euro reserve price.

The site at Ballycasheen borders the N22 Killarney Cork Road and the Ballycasheen road.

The site is zoned ‘Killarney Gateways’ in the Killarney Town Development Plan which means at least 25% of its use must be residential.

However, it is also open to commercial use.

It is described by REA Coyne and Culloty Auctioneers as the first significant property to come on the market in Killarney in over two years.

The auction will take place on September 28th in the International Hotel in Killarney.