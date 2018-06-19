Two dogs a German Shepherd Collie mix and a black Labrador are missing from the Kielduff Tralee area since last Sunday. Both dogs are micro-chippied. any information please phone 083 8542003
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Gardaí still investigating incident in Tralee where slide was covered in bleach
Gardaí are still investigating an incident in Tralee where a slide was covered in bleach. In February of this year, a father of a two-year-old...
New Kerry bye-laws propose being able to account for rubbish disposal
People in Kerry must be able to show how they're disposing of their waste according to proposed new bye-laws. The draft Waste Presentation Bye-laws were...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to visit Ireland in July
Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will visit Ireland in July. Kensington Palace will confirm the visit to Dublin later today. It comes following...
Kerry Co-op Board Deserves a Hearing – June 18th, 2018
Michael O’Dowd is a dairy farmer and the IFA Dairy representative for Kerry. He attended last week’s special general meeting of Kerry Co-op where...
Clamping Down on Puppy Farms – June 18th, 2018
Brendan Smith, Animal Welfare Officer with Veterinary Ireland, spoke to Jerry about the need for stronger regulation of dog breeding establishments http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Dogbreeding.mp3
Seven Days – June 17th, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visit Kerry, will people bet on anything?, do celebrity suicides effect vulnerable people,...