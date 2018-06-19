Two dogs a German Shepherd Collie mix and a black Labrador are missing from the Kielduff Tralee area since last Sunday.

Two dogs a German Shepherd Collie mix and a black Labrador are missing from the Kielduff Tralee area since last Sunday.  Both dogs are micro-chippied. any information please phone 083 8542003

