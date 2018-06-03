Two crashes have taken place in Killarney.

The first incident took place at around 12.30 this afternoon on the Main N22 road at the turn off to Ballycasheen road.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a campervan.





Emergency services attended the scene.

The second crash took place just before 3 o’clock this afternoon at Brennan’s Glen on the Tralee to Killarney Road.

This incident involved a car and motorcycle.

These incidents are adding to delays in the area in what is a busy day for Killarney with the Munster semi-final taking place and BikeFest.