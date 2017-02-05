Two car crash on Lisselton to Listowel road

There has been a two car crash on the R553 Lisselton to Listowel road this morning.

The incident happened at around 7.30am near Inch.

One person was brought to University Hospital Kerry where their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Meanwhile Motorists are being advised to exercise caution on roads this morning has there are reports of icy patches.

The Farranfore to Tralee road and in particular at Gortatlea is icy.

Gardai in Listowel are asking motorists to take care on the main road between Ballybunion and Listowel as there are several reports of ice.