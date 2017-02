There has been a crash on the Castlemaine to Tralee road.

The incident involving two cars happened at around 8 am about one mile from the top of Tralee mountain on the Castlemaine side.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for a time but has now fully reopened.

Injuries are not thought to be serious at this time, however one female occupant of one of the cars was brought to University Hospital Kerry.