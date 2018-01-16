Two candidates bow out of Kerry Fianna Fáil convention

Two candidates have bowed out of the Fianna Fáil general election convention in Kerry.

Cllr Niall Kelleher and Senator Mark Daly have decided not to contest, as the party has decided that one candidate will be selected by members at convention; they’ll be supporting sitting TD John Brassil.

The Fianna Fáil National Constituencies Committee has called the Kerry General Election convention for Sunday the 28th of January.

They’ve decided that one candidate will be selected by members at the convention to contest the upcoming election.

Six candidates remain in the running; John Brassil, former TD and Cllr Thomas McEllistrim, and councillors Norma Moriarty, Norma Foley, Michael O’Shea, and Michael Cahill.