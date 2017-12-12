Twinning agreement signed between Dingle and West Springfield

Dingle is being twinned with a city in the United States.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council John Sheahan and Mayor of West Springfield, Massachusetts Will Reichelt signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Killarney House.

A delegation from the city are currently visiting Kerry, which already has a strong relationship with the Dingle Peninsula as many natives of the Blasket Islands settled there after emigrating.

The aim of the twinning is to promote exchanges in the areas of arts, culture, economic development, tourism and youth education as Mayor Reichelt explains: