Twenty-two people have been injured after an explosion on a London tube train this morning.

Many have suffered flash-burns while others were injured in the stampeded to get out of Parsons Green station

Police have confirmed that they are treating it as a terror incident and a manhunt is now underway.

Nicole Gernon has more:

Radio Kerry’s Jerry O’Sullivan was staying close to where the attack happened this morning.

He says the train would have been packed with commuters travelling to work: