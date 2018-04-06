Kerry captain Sarah Houlihan spoke to Jerry about the resignation of manager Graham Shine midseason and how it’s been a turbulent year off the field for Kerry ladies football.
Kerry’s Live Register falls 13% in a year
Kerry's Live Register has fallen by around 13% in a year. According to the Central Statistics Office the number of people signing on in the...
Pre-boarding area to accommodate up to 120 passengers under construction at Kerry Airport
Works are underway to construct a pre-boarding area at Kerry Airport. According to duty manager with Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan, the pre-boarding hallway will be...
Fodder crisis will be considered when setting Kerry milk price
Kerry farmers with extra supplies of fodder are being urged to help those who have run out. The call comes from Kerry Co-op, Teagasc, Kerry...
Why the Court Poor Box Should be Retained – April 6th, 2018
Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher, says the court poor box system should be retained but needs reform. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/courtporrbox.mp3
Turbulent Times for Kerry Ladies Football – April 6th, 2018
Kerry captain Sarah Houlihan spoke to Jerry about the resignation of manager Graham Shine midseason and how it’s been a turbulent year off the...
Conor McGregor Arrested in New York – April 6th, 2018
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an incident at a...