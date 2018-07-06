Assistant Garda Commissioner, Michael O’Sullivan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of Ireland’s bid to become a member of the UN Security Council.
Kerry TD says Road Traffic Amendment Bill is death knell for rural Ireland
Michael Healy-Rae says the Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017 is a death knell for rural Ireland. The Bill passed its final stage in the Dáil...
Road closures to facilitate tomorrow’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle
Gardaí have given details of road closures to facilitate tomorrow's Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. In Killarney, Mission Road is closed from 5am to 9am...
Strict enforcement required when Kenmare trading bye-laws come into effect
Strict enforcement is required when casual trading bye-laws come into effect in Kenmare. Councillors at today's South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting called on...
Tuosist Native Addresses UN General Assembly – July 6th, 2018
Call from the Dáil – July 6th, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, deputises for Michael O'Regan.
Hosepipe Ban Comes Into Effect – July 6th, 2018
Anna Brosnan of Irish Water explains to whom the hosepipe ban applies and to whom it doesn't.