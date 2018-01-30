TUI members in Kerry to take part in national lunchtime protest this week

Members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland in Kerry will be holding a lunchtime protest this week.

The action is being taken because of what the union says is pay inequality in post-primary schools, further education training centres, colleges of further education and Institutes of Technology.

The TUI says teachers and lecturers who entered the system since 2011 are paid at a lower rate than their colleagues for carrying out the same work.

The TUI says students will not be affected by the protest.