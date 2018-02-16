TUI and KDYS to enter talks on employee conditions

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland and the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service are to enter into talks on the working conditions of 28 of their employees.

The TUI had expressed disappointment that the KDYS had failed to respond to repeated requests to meet to discuss staff’s terms and conditions.

However, this week the KDYS agreed to a meeting.

The TUI had been seeking a meeting since June to discuss what it said are important issues for members who work within the KDYS.

The union said continued failure to engage would lead to it referring the issue to the Workplace Relations Commission.

It’s expected the meetings will take place over the next few weeks