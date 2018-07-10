Tuesday Local Soccer Results + Fixtures

The Killarney Athletic AFC 7-a-side sponsored by Killarney Credit Union

Pitch 1

Under 16 Dan Linehan’s 1 Scott’s Boys 1

Playoff A Speakeasy 1 Dunboy Construction 1 Speakeasy won 5 /4 on penalties

Under 16 Steve’s Barbers 4 Scott’s Boys 1

Playoff B Mackey’s Crew 5 Dennehy’s Bar 3

Under 16 Dan Linehan’s 2 Steve’s Barbers 2

Under 16 Scott’s Boys 2 Boru Barbers 8

Pitch 2

Over 35 Murphy’s Bar 1 Leanes Tool Hire 3

Over 35 Murphy’s Bar 1 Dunboy Construction 1

Playoff C Failte Legends 4 Big hitters FC 1

Over 35 Leanes Tool Hire 1 Dunboy Construction 0

Playoff D Failte Bar 0 The Lake Hotel 0 Failte Bar won 7/6 on penalties





Fixtures Tuesday 10th July

Pitch 1

6.15 Under 14 JR Spares V The Long Johnnys

6.45 Under 14 MEK Utd V Pathetico Madrid

7.10 Over 35 Liebherr Ireland V Aghadoe Physiotherapy

7.35 Under 16 Dan Linehan’s V Boru Barbers

8.00 Over 35 Liebherr Ireland V MD O’ Shea

8.25 Playoff B (2nd V Qualifiers)

8.50 Playoff A (2nd V Qualifiers)

Pitch 2

6.15 Under 14 Bally Utd V The Underdogs

6.45 Over 35 MD O’ Shea’s V Dunboy Construction

7.10 Under 14 JR Spares V Bally Utd

7.35 Under 14 MEK Utd V They Call Us Legends

8.00 Over 35Aghadoe Physiotherapy V Dunboy Construction

8.25 Under 14 MEK Utd V Tropical Rhynos FC

8.50 Under 16 Steve’s Barbers V Boru Barbers

Mainebank have won the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup.

After a 2-all draw with Killorglin B on Friday night it was another close affair at Mounthawk Park.

This time Mainebank were able to pull away with a 4-2 win to claim the cup.