Tuesday Local Soccer Results + Fixtures

The Killarney Athletic AFC 7-a-side sponsored by Killarney Credit Union
Pitch 1
Under 16 Dan Linehan’s 1 Scott’s Boys 1
Playoff A Speakeasy 1 Dunboy Construction 1 Speakeasy won 5 /4 on penalties
Under 16 Steve’s Barbers 4 Scott’s Boys 1
Playoff B Mackey’s Crew 5 Dennehy’s Bar 3
Under 16 Dan Linehan’s 2 Steve’s Barbers 2
Under 16 Scott’s Boys 2 Boru Barbers 8
Pitch 2
Over 35 Murphy’s Bar 1 Leanes Tool Hire 3
Over 35 Murphy’s Bar 1 Dunboy Construction 1
Playoff C Failte Legends 4 Big hitters FC 1
Over 35 Leanes Tool Hire 1 Dunboy Construction 0
Playoff D Failte Bar 0 The Lake Hotel 0 Failte Bar won 7/6 on penalties
Fixtures Tuesday 10th July
Pitch 1
6.15 Under 14 JR Spares V The Long Johnnys
6.45 Under 14 MEK Utd V Pathetico Madrid
7.10 Over 35 Liebherr Ireland V Aghadoe Physiotherapy
7.35 Under 16 Dan Linehan’s V Boru Barbers
8.00 Over 35 Liebherr Ireland V MD O’ Shea
8.25 Playoff B (2nd V Qualifiers)
8.50 Playoff A (2nd V Qualifiers)
Pitch 2
6.15 Under 14 Bally Utd V The Underdogs
6.45 Over 35 MD O’ Shea’s V Dunboy Construction
7.10 Under 14 JR Spares V Bally Utd
7.35 Under 14 MEK Utd V They Call Us Legends
8.00 Over 35Aghadoe Physiotherapy V Dunboy Construction
8.25 Under 14 MEK Utd V Tropical Rhynos FC
8.50 Under 16 Steve’s Barbers V Boru Barbers
Mainebank have won the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup.
After a 2-all draw with Killorglin B on Friday night it was another close affair at Mounthawk Park.
This time Mainebank were able to pull away with a 4-2 win to claim the cup.